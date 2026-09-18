DaSafo dies aged 44 at home in Ghana, friend confirms
Entertainment
Sway DaSafo, the influential British-Ghanaian rapper, has died at 44.
His friend Kash Ahmad confirmed the news, sharing that Sway passed away at his home in Ghana.
The cause has not been shared yet, but Sway had previously fought Hodgkin lymphoma back in 2010.
DaSafo 1st unsigned MOBO winner
Sway made a real mark on the UK rap scene: Sway was the first unsigned rapper to win a MOBO Award in 2006.
He also had his record label Dcypha, supporting artists like KSI and mentoring new talent.
Beyond music, he was a single dad to four kids and is remembered for opening doors for others in UK rap and grime.