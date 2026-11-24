Dattaa and Sandhu reunite after 14 years for 'Kal'
Tinaa Dattaa and Nandish Sandhu, who shared screen space in Uttaran back in 2012, are reuniting on screen after 14 years for the film Kal.
Both actors say they're excited to work together again and enjoyed reminiscing about their early days.
Sandhu says friendship eased 'Kal' filming
Sandhu shared that their long-standing friendship made filming smoother: "Once we were on set, I realized that our old connection brought an added comfort to the performances. It helped us find a natural rhythm with each other."
Kal explores valuing time and relationships. Off-screen, Dattaa mentioned she's happy for Sandhu's marriage to actress Kavita Banerjee.