David Beckham praises Heema Ninama for rejecting child marriage
Football legend and UNICEF goodwill ambassador David Beckham just gave a shout-out to 17-year-old Heema Ninama from Madhya Pradesh.
On World Children's Day, he shared her story on Instagram, calling out her courage for saying no to child marriage and choosing school instead.
With help from school principal GP Ojha, Heema convinced her family that education matters more.
Madhya Pradesh, UNICEF recognize Heema Ninama
Heema, now in Class 12 and hoping to become a teacher herself, is inspiring other girls in her community to stand up for their dreams too.
The Madhya Pradesh government and UNICEF have recognized her bravery (there is even a documentary about her journey) and are pushing more programs to end child marriage and promote girls' rights across the state.