'Wasn't my experience': David Harbour reacts to Lily Allen's album
What's the story
David Harbour (51), the Stranger Things actor, has finally spoken about Lily Allen's album West End Girl. The record, released in October 2025, is inspired by their marriage and subsequent separation. In a recent interview with Variety, Harbour said he respects Allen for using her experiences to create art, but added that it wasn't his experience.
Privacy stance
'It's my private life': Harbour
Harbour said, "I do believe that it is the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art, and so I respect her for doing that." "I can't really say that much more...because it's my private life." "In spite of the fact that a lot of people don't allow me a private life, I value it." "And I also value the lives of the people that I interact with privately. I just won't speak about that."
Storytelling view
Harbour further clarifies his stance
Further elaborating on his stance, Harbour said, "That's why I say I respect her creation of art to channel her experience. It wasn't my experience." He added that his ability to use his experiences came through in the creation of HBO's limited series DTF St. Louis. "I want to make things that make people feel safer. My particular talent is in allowing people to feel like they're not alone."
Album inspiration
Allen separated from Harbour in February 2025
Allen, 41, was confirmed to have separated from Harbour in February 2025 after four years of marriage. The singer's fifth studio album, West End Girl, was released on October 24 and is inspired by the breakdown of their marriage. In an interview with Perfect Magazine, she revealed that some songs were written "in character" and the lyrics "could be considered auto-fiction."
Album themes
Themes explored in 'West End Girl'
The title track of the album, West End Girl, features a man doubting Allen's talent when she was cast in a play. Another song, Pussy Palace, sees her character discovering that their apartment was used for affairs. The album also touches on themes of infidelity with songs like 4chan Stan. Despite speculation about being on a "revenge tour," Allen clarified to Interview magazine in October 2025 that it "isn't."