'Wasn't my experience': David Harbour reacts to Lily Allen's album

Privacy stance

'It's my private life': Harbour

Harbour said, "I do believe that it is the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art, and so I respect her for doing that." "I can't really say that much more...because it's my private life." "In spite of the fact that a lot of people don't allow me a private life, I value it." "And I also value the lives of the people that I interact with privately. I just won't speak about that."