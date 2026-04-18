'Stranger Things' star David Harbour joins 'John Rambo' cast
What's the story
David Harbour, best known for his role in Stranger Things, has been confirmed to join the cast of John Rambo. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Harbour will play Major Trautman, a pivotal character who serves as Rambo's commanding officer in this origin story. The film is directed by Jalmari Helander and stars Noah Centineo as a young John Rambo.
Film details
The story of the movie
The story of John Rambo is set before the events of First Blood, the Sylvester Stallone-led film that started the successful franchise. In this prequel, we will see a younger version of Rambo as a soldier in the jungle before he becomes a solitary drifter. In the popular 1980s trilogy, Major Trautman was played by Richard Crenna.
Actor's commitments
Harbour's upcoming projects
Harbour has a packed schedule with several high-profile projects in the pipeline. He recently received acclaim for his role as Floyd Smernitch in DTF St. Louis and will reprise his role as Red Guardian in Avengers: Doomsday. He is also set to appear in Violent Night 2 and Evil Genius this year. John Rambo is produced by Lionsgate, Millennium Media, Templeton Media, and AGBO, with distribution by Lionsgate.