'Stranger Things' star David Harbour joins 'John Rambo' cast

The story of John Rambo is set before the events of First Blood, the Sylvester Stallone -led film that started the successful franchise. In this prequel, we will see a younger version of Rambo as a soldier in the jungle before he becomes a solitary drifter. In the popular 1980s trilogy, Major Trautman was played by Richard Crenna.

Actor's commitments

Harbour's upcoming projects

Harbour has a packed schedule with several high-profile projects in the pipeline. He recently received acclaim for his role as Floyd Smernitch in DTF St. Louis and will reprise his role as Red Guardian in Avengers: Doomsday. He is also set to appear in Violent Night 2 and Evil Genius this year. John Rambo is produced by Lionsgate, Millennium Media, Templeton Media, and AGBO, with distribution by Lionsgate.