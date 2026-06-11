David Harbour breaks silence on Millie Bobby Brown harassment claims

Explanation

It was a 'rupture and repair thing'

Harbour elaborated, "It was just a simple rupture-and-repair thing that, once we cleared everybody out of the way and talked to each other, we're fine. Everyone nowadays is very scared of talking about things." "It's unfortunate, because I don't know how to navigate this weird media world. But it was completely normal, and we adore each other and always have." Brown also told the publication, "Over time, our relationship became much more collaborative creatively" and expressed gratitude for the opportunity.