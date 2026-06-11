David Harbour breaks silence on Millie Bobby Brown harassment claims
What's the story
David Harbour, who played Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, has revealed that he always wanted Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to die. He told Variety, "Right from the beginning of that series...we love this little girl, but you really can't have a little girl in Hawkins, Indiana, with supernatural powers running around." "She just cannot exist...you gotta kill her." Harbour also spoke at length about his relationship with Brown and addressed her alleged harassment claims.
Actor's perspective
Addressing rumors about his relationship with Brown
Harbour emphasized that he and Brown have a special bond. He said, "You'll see more of me and Millie...10 years wasn't enough. There is a special bond there." The actor expressed confusion over Daily Mail's November 2025 report claiming that Brown had complained about him bullying her during production. He called it "a weird thing" that "came out in a weird way."
Allegations addressed
Harbour on reports of him bullying her
Harbour defended himself, saying, "We worked together for 10 years during her formative teenage years, playing father and daughter. I don't know if people have families and friends that you spend a lot of time with for 10 years...you occasionally get in arguments." "The problem with a billion-dollar show is that there's hundreds of people who want to get involved."
Explanation
It was a 'rupture and repair thing'
Harbour elaborated, "It was just a simple rupture-and-repair thing that, once we cleared everybody out of the way and talked to each other, we're fine. Everyone nowadays is very scared of talking about things." "It's unfortunate, because I don't know how to navigate this weird media world. But it was completely normal, and we adore each other and always have." Brown also told the publication, "Over time, our relationship became much more collaborative creatively" and expressed gratitude for the opportunity.
Series conclusion
On 'Stranger Things' ending
Harbour also shared his thoughts on the ending of Stranger Things. He said, "At a certain point, you kind of run out of story. We had gone as far with these characters as we could, and we were starting to...repeat beats." He added that Eleven's self-sacrifice was necessary for the show to end. "Until Netflix needs to raise their subscription rate. Then, ladies and gentlemen: 'Eleven,' the new series," he quipped.