Davis returns to action opposite Schwarzenegger in 'The Kellys'
Entertainment
Geena Davis is jumping back into action movies for the first time since 1996, starring alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Kellys.
Directed by Brad Peyton, the film also features Liam Hemsworth, Kelsey Asbille, and Abby Elliott.
Disgraced NYC cop rescues wife
The story centers on a disgraced New York City cop who joins forces with his family to rescue his wife from terrorists.
While Davis's exact role hasn't been revealed yet, she's joining a strong cast in this Amazon MGM production.
Oscar winner Davis champions screen equality
Davis is an Oscar winner known for Thelma and Louise and Beetlejuice.
She now spends much of her time advocating for better gender representation in Hollywood through her institute, reminding everyone that there's still work to do for true equality on screen.