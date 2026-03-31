DC releases 'Supergirl' trailer Alcock teams with Ridley for vengeance Entertainment Mar 31, 2026

DC just dropped the new Supergirl trailer, and it's all about Kara Zor-El (played by Milly Alcock) helping Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley) on a mission for vengeance.

Backed by the soulful What Becomes of the Brokenhearted, we see Kara team up with Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley) to take down Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts).

The movie lands in theaters June 26, 2026.