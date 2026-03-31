DC releases 'Supergirl' trailer Alcock teams with Ridley for vengeance
Entertainment
DC just dropped the new Supergirl trailer, and it's all about Kara Zor-El (played by Milly Alcock) helping Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley) on a mission for vengeance.
Backed by the soulful What Becomes of the Brokenhearted, we see Kara team up with Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley) to take down Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts).
The movie lands in theaters June 26, 2026.
'Supergirl' features Momoa and Corenswet cameos
Keep an eye out for Jason Momoa popping up as Lobo and a quick cameo from David Corenswet's Superman.
Directed by Craig Gillespie and inspired by the comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, this film dives into grief, justice, and how tough times can bring people together.