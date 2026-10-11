'DC' to stream on SonyLIV October 16 in 5 languages
Entertainment
The hit gangster drama DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, is coming to SonyLIV on October 16.
You'll be able to stream it in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
After its August 7 theatrical release, DC quickly shot up as one of this year's top Tamil box office earners.
Kanagaraj debuts as lead in 'DC'
DC marks Lokesh Kanagaraj's first time as a lead actor and is directed by Arun Matheswaran.
Inspired by Devdas but set in a turbulent Tamil Nadu, the story dives into themes of violence and justice.
Produced by Sun Pictures and distributed up north by Dharma Productions, DC even got a shoutout from Allu Arjun, who called it "It's a Tamil classic."