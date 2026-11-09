'Fight between Musk's money and democracy...': De Niro slams billionaire 

De Niro said, "Elon Musk spent about 300 million dollars getting Trump elected in 2024. And he just spent close to half a billion on Republicans in this past week's election."

"How did that turn out for you?" he asked, prompting cheers and laughter from the audience.

He also referred to Musk's announcement on X that Tesla would end production of the Cybertruck next summer as another setback for Musk.