'Dear You' has earned $40 million becoming China's 2026 runner-up
Entertainment
Dear You, a low-budget Chinese film in the Teochew dialect, has surprised everyone by becoming China's second-highest-grossing film of 2026, earning $40 million.
Set in Bangkok's Teochew immigrant community, it tells a heartfelt story about family and the sacrifices made during Chinese migration to Southeast Asia.
'Dear You' resonates with Thai Chinese
After its home success, Dear You landed in theaters across Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia, with a US release coming soon. In Thailand, it was released in early August.
The film centers on qiaopi, or remittance letters sent home by migrants, a theme that really connects with Thai Chinese communities and anyone interested in stories about family roots and resilience.