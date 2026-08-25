Debutant Rathnakumar's 'Selvi' to premiere at Busan International Film Festival
Selvi, a debutant filmmaker Sailesh Rathnakumar's film, is set for its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival this October.
Starring Bollywood actress Anjali Patil, the movie dives into the everyday struggles of home-care nurses and is inspired by an intimate observation during the pandemic.
At its heart, it follows a nurse juggling long shifts and a hidden past.
Patil learned from nurses on 'Selvi'
Written with Anjali Patil in mind, Selvi aims to show what home-care nursing is really like. Bollywood actress Anjali Patil even learned from actual nurses for her role.
The team had a real nurse on set to keep things authentic. debutant filmmaker Sailesh Rathnakumar called, "Getting the selection has been a very big reward for us. Busan is one of the biggest festivals in Asia, and we feel like we are representing an entire culture there."
He'll be attending the festival with actors Vinoth Kishan and cinematographer Bhargav Sridhar, feeling proud that their work shines a light on an often-overlooked profession.