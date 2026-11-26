December 18 showdown 'Avengers: Doomsday' vs 'Dune: Part Three'
Get ready for a huge movie weekend on December 18, 2026: Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday and Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three are hitting theaters at the same time.
Projections say Avengers: Doomsday could pull in a massive $270 million in North America during its opening weekend, while Dune: Part Three is aiming for $75 million to $80 million.
It's shaping up to be one of the biggest box office battles of the year.
Downey to play Doctor Doom
Avengers: Doomsday, directed by the Russos, Anthony and Joe, returns with a new MCU feature, Doomsday, might even break Spider-Man: No Way Home's December record from 2021. The film brings together Marvel heroes from different timelines, with Robert Downey Jr. stepping into the role of Doctor Doom.
On the other side, Dune: Part Three stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, promising more epic sci-fi action for fans.
Both studios are hoping their movies will keep drawing crowds throughout the holidays.