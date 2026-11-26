Get ready for a huge movie weekend on December 18, 2026: Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday and Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three are hitting theaters at the same time.

Projections say Avengers: Doomsday could pull in a massive $270 million in North America during its opening weekend, while Dune: Part Three is aiming for $75 million to $80 million.

It's shaping up to be one of the biggest box office battles of the year.