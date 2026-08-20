'Declassified: Operation Sindoor' chronicles 88-hour operation featuring Dwivedi and Doval
Discovery Channel's Declassified: Operation Sindoor, which dropped on India's Independence Day, is making headlines for all the drama between India and Pakistan.
The two-part docu-series follows the Indian Armed Forces' 88-hour military operation, Operation Sindoor, after last year's Pahalgam attack, with firsthand accounts from top Indian leaders like Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and NSA Ajit Doval.
Pakistan spokesperson Sharif alleges edited interviews
Not everyone's buying what the documentary is selling.
Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif took to X (formerly Twitter) to call it a "comedy and tragedy," accusing it of using edited interviews and over-the-top re-enactments.
While India touts its military success with satellite imagery, Pakistan flat-out denies these claims.