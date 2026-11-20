Deep Purple pauses European and UK tour after Gillan hospitalized
Legendary rock band Deep Purple has put its European and UK tour on hold after lead singer Ian Gillan was hospitalized in Leipzig with a medical issue.
The band shared the update online, explaining that the decision was made on the advice of his medical team and management to pause the rest of the European and UK tour until further notice.
Gillan apologizes, dates due early 2027
Gillan, 81, apologized for the sudden change and said he hopes the band can get back on stage early next year.
Rescheduled dates will be announced very soon for early 2027.
This isn't the first health setback for Deep Purple lately; two German shows were postponed last month due to Gillan's condition, and former member Glenn Hughes had announced his retirement from touring before revealing he had undergone major heart surgery.