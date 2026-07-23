'Ramayana': Does OG Sita approve of Sai Pallavi?
What's the story
As excitement grows for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana, Deepika Chikhalia, who played Sita in Ramanand Sagar's iconic TV show Ramayan, has shared her thoughts on the casting. Speaking to Variety India, she expressed her admiration for Sai Pallavi but admitted uncertainty about how the actor would portray Sita. "I have seen her work. She's a phenomenal actor. But I don't know how she'll look like Sita. Once we see her, we'll know," she said.
Career transition
'The description of Sita in Tulsidas's 'Ramayan' was...'
"The description of Sita in Tulsidas's "Ramayan" was that of a woman with almond eyes, a certain height, hair and skin. That's what Ramanand Sagar was looking for, and he saw it in me," added Chikhalia.
Chikhalia also reminisced about her first day on the set of Ramayan, where she initially played Goddess Lakshmi.
"I was only pressing Lord Vishnu's feet for those seven days. I didn't know what the show's future would be," she recalled.
Role reflections
On Arun Govil's role as King Dashrath
Chikhalia shared her thoughts on Arun Govil, who played Lord Rama in the TV show and is now playing King Dashrath in Ramayana.
She said, "We're known for what we are. I'm known as Sita."
On Yash's role as Ravan, she said she was sure he would be dynamic but added it would be tough to erase the memory of Sagar's Ramayan.
Career advice
Chikhalia had to take production job after 'Ramayan'
After her role as Sita, Chikhalia struggled to find acting work because people couldn't see her as anyone else.
"That's why I got into production," she said.
She also had a message for Tiwari: "All these are talented people. I'm sure it will be a film people want to watch at least once."
Ramayana Part I releases this Diwali.