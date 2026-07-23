'Ramayana': Does OG Sita approve of Sai Pallavi?

"The description of Sita in Tulsidas's "Ramayan" was that of a woman with almond eyes, a certain height, hair and skin. That's what Ramanand Sagar was looking for, and he saw it in me," added Chikhalia.

Chikhalia also reminisced about her first day on the set of Ramayan, where she initially played Goddess Lakshmi.

"I was only pressing Lord Vishnu's feet for those seven days. I didn't know what the show's future would be," she recalled.