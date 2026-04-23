'Raaka' team rubbishes claims of reducing Deepika Padukone's role

The production team of Raaka has denied reports claiming that actor Deepika Padukone 's role in the film is being reduced due to her pregnancy. The recent rumors suggested that Padukone's character might be shortened or even replaced amid her second pregnancy. However, the team has called these claims completely baseless. In a statement to The Times of India, they said, "Everything is moving as planned."

Statement 'Shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set' The statement further added, "Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in Raaka, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set." Notably, Hindustan Times recently reported that Padukone would continue shooting for Raaka during her pregnancy. An industry insider had said, "During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka... She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy."

Safety measures Taking all necessary precautions while filming Despite the rigorous schedule, Padukone and the makers are reportedly taking all necessary precautions while filming. With both Raaka and another film, King, having fixed release slots, Padukone is keen to stick to the schedule. The source added, "She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy." Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. It also stars Allu Arjun.

Advertisement