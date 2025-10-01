Deepika Padukone's role in Allu Arjun-Atlee film not cut short

Deepika Padukone 's role in her upcoming collaboration with director Atlee and actor Allu Arjun has not been shortened, as per a report by Mid-Day. The report comes amid rumors that the actor had demanded shorter work hours, which also led to her exit from films like Kalki 2 and Spirit. However, an insider told the portal that these claims are untrue.

Role unchanged 'Her role has not changed' The source told Mid-Day, "There is no truth to rumors that Deepika's screen time has been reduced." "Her role has not changed from what she was offered when she came on board in June." "She has a fierce part, which is pivotal to the first and second acts of the story." The film will reportedly go on floors later this month.

Shooting schedule Film's 1st schedule to focus on Padukone Padukone has reportedly allocated her dates from late October to December-end for the film. The first schedule will likely focus on scenes that will introduce her character, while she will shoot large-scale action sequences in November. The team is expected to move to the UAE in December, "where Arjun and Padukone will shoot a pivotal mid-film twist and emotional scenes."