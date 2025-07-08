Next Article
Deepika Padukone's cost for Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Deepika Padukone is making history as the first Indian actress to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026.
She joins big names like Emily Blunt and Timothee Chalamet.
Do you know? There's a fee for getting star!
Getting a star isn't just about fame; there's an $85,000 sponsorship fee that covers creating, installing, and maintaining it, plus a $275 application fee.
Every recipient pays these, helping keep this iconic spot shining.
Padukone's global influence and cultural ambassador role for India
This milestone highlights Padukone's global influence and her role as a cultural ambassador for India.
From being named one of TIME's 100 most influential people to unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy, she keeps breaking new ground for Indian talent worldwide.