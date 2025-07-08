Smriti Irani's statement on returning to 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Entertainment Jul 08, 2025

Smriti Irani is stepping back into her legendary role as Tulsi Virani for the reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, premiering July 29, 2025, at 10:30pm on Star Plus.

Sharing her excitement, Irani said, "Some journeys come full circle—not for nostalgia but for purpose."