Smriti Irani's statement on returning to 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'
Smriti Irani is stepping back into her legendary role as Tulsi Virani for the reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, premiering July 29, 2025, at 10:30pm on Star Plus.
Sharing her excitement, Irani said, "Some journeys come full circle—not for nostalgia but for purpose."
'Kyunki Saas...' reboot celebrates 25 years of the original show
The reboot celebrates 25 years since the original show changed Indian TV from 2000-2008.
Amar Upadhyay returns as Mihir Virani, and the promo hints at a fresh story that connects with today's viewers while still honoring what made the original special.
Comeback role blends experience with passion, says Irani
Since her days as Tulsi, Irani has balanced acting and politics, even holding ministerial roles.
She sees this comeback as blending experience with passion and hopes to inspire others through storytelling that preserves culture and empowers creativity.