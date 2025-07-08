Next Article
Bigg Boss 19: Potential contestants Ashish Vidyarthi and Lataa Saberwal?
Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for its August 29 premiere, and word is that actors Ashish Vidyarthi and Lataa Saberwal are being considered as contestants.
Fans are curious to see how their personalities might shake things up in the house.
All about the upcoming season
This will be the longest Bigg Boss ever—five months! Episodes will stream first on JioCinema, then air on Colors TV.
Salman Khan hosts for three months before Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor take over.
Saberwal brings her recent personal journey into the spotlight, while Vidyarthi is known for his role in The Traitor.