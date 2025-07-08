Bigg Boss 19: Potential contestants Ashish Vidyarthi and Lataa Saberwal?

All about the upcoming season

This will be the longest Bigg Boss ever—five months! Episodes will stream first on JioCinema, then air on Colors TV.

Salman Khan hosts for three months before Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor take over.

Saberwal brings her recent personal journey into the spotlight, while Vidyarthi is known for his role in The Traitor.