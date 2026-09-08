'Mirzapur: The Movie' had another post-credits scene?
What's the story
The recently released Mirzapur: The Movie is dominating the box office, raking in over ₹100 crore net domestically and ₹150 crore gross worldwide within just four days of its theatrical release. Fans are not only thrilled to see their favorite characters return but are also excited about a possible sequel hinted at in a post-credits scene. Now, reports suggest that another post-credits scene was filmed for the movie but was ultimately cut from the final version.
Scene details
Scene was held back for 'Part 2': Insider
An industry insider revealed to Hindustan Times that the second post-credits scene was initially intended to set up the sequel. However, the makers felt its narrative significance would have a greater impact in the next installment of the story.
"There was another end-credit scene that was shot for Mirzapur: The Movie, but the makers consciously decided to hold it back for Part 2," they said.
Scene synopsis
Current post-credits scene hints at potential clash
In the current post-credits scene of Mirzapur: The Movie, Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu), and Bablu Pandit (Jitendra Kumar) are seen sitting in a hair salon.
They discover that Guddu and Munna are in love with the same girl, Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar).
The scene ends with both men drawing guns on each other, hinting at a potential clash between them in the sequel.
Sequel preparation
'Part 2' had always been on the cards'
Despite the film's box office success, the sequel plans for Mirzapur: The Movie were not a reaction to its commercial performance.
The source added, "The scene that was held back is now expected to feature as part of the next chapter of the film."
"Part 2 had always been on the cards, which is why the two end-credits scenes were shot."
Film information
Everything to know about 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Mirzapur: The Movie is a spin-off of the popular web series that began streaming on Prime Video in 2018. The film's plot runs parallel to the first season, serving as an origin story for the conflict between the Tripathis and Pandit brothers.
It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Fazal, Divyenndu, and Abhishek Banerjee, among others.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, it is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment.