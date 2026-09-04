Will we get a sequel to 'Mirzapur: The Movie'?
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Mirzapur: The Movie, directed by Gurmmeet Singh and inspired by Amazon Prime Video's hit series Mirzapur, has finally hit theaters. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Jitendra Kumar among others, the movie is a standalone project with characters from the show. Before its release, fans were already looking forward to a sequel, and the film teases it too! Spoilers ahead.
Sequel announcement
Here's how 'Mirzapur: The Movie' ends
Mirzapur: The Movie ends on a cliffhanger with Munna (Divyenndu) and Guddu (Fazal) discussing their love lives.
They are shocked to learn that the woman they love is Sweety Gupta (Shriya Pilgaonkar). This love triangle is an exciting angle to be explored in the sequel.
Notably, the film branches off into a new direction and only follows the same introduction and setting of the series' characters.
In the show, Sweety had chosen Guddu over Munna, which fueled their rivalry.
Film synopsis
Film's cast and box office predictions
Set in 2018, Mirzapur: The Movie sees Kaleen Bhaiya (Tripathi) ordering Guddu and Bablu (Kumar) to kill a traitor. Munna is jealous of their growing influence. But they have a banter-like relationship as they tackle the common enemy.
The film also stars Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Pramod Pathak, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Sushant Singh among others.
It is expected to earn ₹20-25 crore on its opening day itself.