Will we get a sequel to 'Mirzapur: The Movie'? 

Mirzapur: The Movie ends on a cliffhanger with Munna (Divyenndu) and Guddu (Fazal) discussing their love lives.

They are shocked to learn that the woman they love is Sweety Gupta (Shriya Pilgaonkar). This love triangle is an exciting angle to be explored in the sequel.

Notably, the film branches off into a new direction and only follows the same introduction and setting of the series' characters.

In the show, Sweety had chosen Guddu over Munna, which fueled their rivalry.