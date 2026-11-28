Set during a desperate shortage of hospital beds and oxygen, the film follows Manjot (Richa Chadha), a nurse facing huge challenges as she tries to help others.

The story weaves together several characters' experiences (Vyas and Grover stand out in their roles) with Sonali Kulkarni and Sushmita Mukherjee also making an impact.

Inspired by true events, Delhi 2021 gives an honest look at how people came together when things were at their worst.