'Delhi 2021' on Delhi-NCR 2nd wave streams free ZEE5 India
Delhi 2021, a film about the second wave of COVID-19 in Delhi-NCR, just dropped for free on ZEE5 in India: no subscription needed.
Directed by Abhishek Acharya and starring Richa Chadha, Sumeet Vyas, and Gulshan Grover, the movie spotlights the real-life struggles of healthcare workers and families during one of Delhi's toughest times.
Chadha plays nurse amid shortages
Set during a desperate shortage of hospital beds and oxygen, the film follows Manjot (Richa Chadha), a nurse facing huge challenges as she tries to help others.
The story weaves together several characters' experiences (Vyas and Grover stand out in their roles) with Sonali Kulkarni and Sushmita Mukherjee also making an impact.
Inspired by true events, Delhi 2021 gives an honest look at how people came together when things were at their worst.