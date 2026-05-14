Delhi CM praises Sanjay Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawal': 'Meaningful endeavor'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has lauded the upcoming political drama Aakhri Sawal, starring Sanjay Dutt . The film, which chronicles the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), recently held a special screening in New Delhi for several dignitaries. After watching the movie with its star cast and team, Gupta took to social media to share her thoughts, calling it a meaningful and important effort.

Film review Gupta appreciated film's serious handling of important episodes Gupta commended Aakhri Sawal for its powerful portrayal of the RSS's 100-year journey. She wrote, "This film is an effort to powerfully present the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 100-year inspirational journey, its contributions to nation-building, service organization and cultural consciousness." "Several important episodes connected to the country's social and ideological life have also been raised with seriousness." She also congratulated the team for the "meaningful endeavor."

Twitter Post Here's Gupta's praise for the film फिल्म “आख़री सवाल” की स्टारकास्ट और टीम के साथ इस विशेष फिल्म को देखने का अवसर मिला।



यह फिल्म राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ की 100 वर्ष की प्रेरणादायी यात्रा, राष्ट्र निर्माण में उसके योगदान, सेवा, संगठन और सांस्कृतिक चेतना को प्रभावशाली ढंग से प्रस्तुत करने का प्रयास करती है। देश के… pic.twitter.com/uNNT6BZLYa — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) May 14, 2026

Advertisement

Film's plot Everything to know about the film Aakhri Sawal revolves around a high-stakes national television debate between a student and his mentor. The conflict arises when Vicky (Namashi Chakraborty) has his thesis on the RSS's 100-year history rejected by Professor Gopal Nadkarni (Dutt). This leads to a fiery live debate that revisits sensitive chapters of Indian history. The film also stars Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy, Neetu Chandra Srivastava, and Tridha Choudhury. It is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang.

Advertisement