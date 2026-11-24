Delhi court asks police for update on Swatantra Bhardwaj complaint
A Delhi court wants the police to explain what action they have taken after a complaint against Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj.
An RTI activist says Bhardwaj posted content online that insults Muslims and their beliefs.
The next hearing is set for January 8, 2027.
RTI activist seeks IT Act charges
The RTI activist's complaint calls for charges under the IT Act and laws against promoting religious enmity, saying these posts could spark communal tension.
The court also sought an ATR from Delhi Police and posted the matter for further proceedings on January 8.