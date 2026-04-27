Delhi court shuts Bishnoi plea, Centre blocks 'Lawrence of Punjab'

Kaurav keeps 'Lawrence of Punjab' halted

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav made it clear: unless those government advisories are overturned, the series stays on hold.

Bishnoi's lawyer raised concerns about sneaky alternative releases, but the court said any future issues could be handled legally.

Meanwhile, ZEE5 is challenging the advisories in another court, arguing that the present court lacks territorial jurisdiction.

For context: Bishnoi is currently lodged in a Gujarat jail and is facing multiple criminal cases, including links to Sidhu Moosewala's murder, one reason this series is drawing so much attention.