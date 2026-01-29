Delhi HC summons Priya Kapur in family trust dispute case
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has issued summons to Priya Sachdev Kapur and others on Thursday in a civil case filed by Rani Kapur, the mother of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The suit claims that a family trust was fraudulently created to deprive Kapur of her estate. Justice Mini Pushkarna has directed all defendants to file their written statements within 30 days, reported Live Law.
Hearing schedule
Court to hear matter on March 23
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 23. Senior advocate Akhil Sibal appeared for Sachdev Kapur during the proceedings. The court also served a notice on her application for interim relief in the case, directing responses to be submitted within four weeks and any rejoinder, if applicable, within two weeks.
Allegations
Kapur's allegations against RK Family Trust
Kapur has challenged the legality of the RK Family Trust or Rani Kapur Family Trust, calling it fraudulent. She claims that her family legacy and entire estate were illegally transferred into the trust without her knowledge or consent. The suit names 23 defendants, including Sachdev Kapur, her son Azarias Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's children Samaira and Kiaan; Kapur's daughter Mandhira and her two children.
Estate dispute
Kapur claims to be sole beneficiary of husband's estate
Kapur has asserted that she is the sole beneficiary and legatee of her late husband Dr. Surinder Kapur's estate, the founder of Sona Group. Surinder passed away in June 2015, leaving behind a will dated February 6, 2013, which was probated by the Bombay High Court in January 2016, after their three children provided no-objection certificates.
Control dispute
Kapur alleges Kapur Sachdev took control of Sona Group companies
Kapur alleges that immediately after Sunjay's death, Sachdev Kapur moved quickly to take control of key Sona Group companies. She alleges that Sachdev Kapur was appointed as director and managing director just days after the funeral, without her knowledge. Additionally, she claims her access to company information was deliberately blocked under the pretext of a hacked email account. A new email ID was then created and used without her consent to make changes to both trust arrangements and company management.