Priya Kapur files defamation case against Sunjay Kapur's sister

Sachdev Kapur is represented by senior advocate Maninder Singh and counsel Smriti Asmita. The complaint alleges that the statements made by Kapur Smith constitute a sustained and deliberate campaign to damage Sachdev Kapur's reputation, reported ANI. Singh argued that such conduct falls under the offense of criminal defamation under applicable law.

The filing of the defamation case comes after recent developments in related proceedings. Recently, the court sought a response from actor Karisma Kapoor on Sachdev Kapur's plea for certified copies of divorce-related court records involving Kapur and Kapoor. They were married between 2003 and 2016, and have two children: Samaira and Kiaan. Kapur Smith publicly criticized Sachdev Kapur's request, arguing it distracts from the ongoing estate dispute.

Public criticism

Kapur Smith's remarks questioned Sachdev Kapur's conduct and motives

Kapur Smith also questioned Sachdev Kapur's conduct and motives. She said, "If my brother wanted to share this with her, he would have shared it with her while they were married." "So yes, it is to divert from what is going on in reality." She also emphasized that divorce proceedings are confidential, especially when children are involved. These statements form part of the defamatory material complained of by Sachdev Kapur in her defamation case against Kapur Smith.