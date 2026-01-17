'To divert...': Sunjay Kapur's sister slams Priya's divorce records plea
What's the story
Late businessman Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, has reacted to Priya Sachdev Kapur's recent plea in the Supreme Court. The plea seeks a certified copy of the divorce settlement between Kapur and his second wife, actor Karisma Kapoor. Kapur Smith told ANI, "If my brother wanted to share this with her, he would have shared it with her while they were married." "So yes, it is to divert from what is going on in reality."
Confidentiality concerns
Kapur Smith called the divorce 'confidential'
Kapur Smith further emphasized that a divorce is confidential, especially when children are involved. "I think a divorce is confidential. They (Kapoor and Kapur) have children together. It's not like it's a divorce without children," she said. "I don't think it's anybody's business, except for the two people who are involved in it."
Legal proceedings
Sachdev Kapur's plea seeks access to divorce case documents
Sachdev Kapur recently moved the Supreme Court seeking certified records from Kapoor-Kapur's 2016 divorce case. According to reports, she wants to verify details related to financial settlements and child custody arrangements between the ex-couple. A counsel appearing for the actor has called the plea "frivolous and an attempt to unearth personal and confidential information." The court has directed Kapoor to submit her objections within two weeks.
Ongoing battle
Kapoor-Kapur's children are contesting their father's alleged will
The legal tussle over Kapur's estate is still ongoing. Last August, Sachdev Kapur submitted a document to the Delhi High Court, claiming it was his will. This was contested by Kapur and Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, and Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur. Reports pegged Kapur's assets at ₹30,000 crore, but Kapoor's children said they were unaware of their true value.