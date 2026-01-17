'To divert...': Sunjay Kapur's sister slams Priya's divorce records plea

Late businessman Sunjay Kapur 's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, has reacted to Priya Sachdev Kapur's recent plea in the Supreme Court . The plea seeks a certified copy of the divorce settlement between Kapur and his second wife, actor Karisma Kapoor . Kapur Smith told ANI, "If my brother wanted to share this with her, he would have shared it with her while they were married." "So yes, it is to divert from what is going on in reality."

Confidentiality concerns Kapur Smith called the divorce 'confidential' Kapur Smith further emphasized that a divorce is confidential, especially when children are involved. "I think a divorce is confidential. They (Kapoor and Kapur) have children together. It's not like it's a divorce without children," she said. "I don't think it's anybody's business, except for the two people who are involved in it."

Legal proceedings Sachdev Kapur's plea seeks access to divorce case documents Sachdev Kapur recently moved the Supreme Court seeking certified records from Kapoor-Kapur's 2016 divorce case. According to reports, she wants to verify details related to financial settlements and child custody arrangements between the ex-couple. A counsel appearing for the actor has called the plea "frivolous and an attempt to unearth personal and confidential information." The court has directed Kapoor to submit her objections within two weeks.

