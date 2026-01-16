Priya Kapur approaches SC for Karisma-Sunjay's divorce records

Priya Kapur , the widow of industrialist Sunjay Kapur, has reportedly moved the Supreme Court to obtain certified copies of documents from his 2016 divorce from actor Karisma Kapoor . She has sought these documents to ascertain the child custody and monetary arrangements made by Sunjay. The request is part of an ongoing legal battle over Sunjay's estate after his death in July 2025. The court will decide if these confidential documents can be shared with Kapur.

Inheritance dispute Kapoor's children object to electronic records of will Meanwhile, Kapoor's children with Sunjay, Samaira and Kiaan, have raised objections to certain electronic records related to their father's will. The siblings have reportedly pointed out several discrepancies in the "digital trail" submitted by Kapur before the Delhi High Court. These records allegedly show that Kapur's mobile phone was located in New Delhi on March 21, 2025, a date she claimed to be in Gurugram for executing Sunjay's contested will.

Legal implications Discrepancies could impact ₹30,000cr estate dispute If proven true, this discrepancy could have a significant impact on the ongoing dispute over an estate worth around ₹30,000 crore. Legal experts believe such inconsistencies often attract the court's attention. Advocate Swapnil Kothari told Hindustan Times: "When an affidavit clashes with electronic evidence, courts become extremely cautious... Even a single inconsistency can lead to a re-examination of the larger narrative."

