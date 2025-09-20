Next Article
Delhi cuts stadium rental fees to attract more events
Entertainment
Big news for music lovers and event-goers: Delhi has cut stadium rental fees by 40-50%.
The city wants to become the go-to spot for concerts, cultural shows, and international events—especially since high costs used to push big events to places like Mumbai or Ahmedabad.
Industry leaders weigh in on this development
This price drop happened after teamwork between the Delhi government, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and groups like the Event and Entertainment Management Association.
Industry leaders are excited, saying it could turn Delhi into a global hotspot for live entertainment, boost tourism, and open up new job opportunities.