Delhi festival screens North Korean '72 Sigan' depicting Seoul capture
The Delhi International Film Festival is turning heads this year with 72 Sigan (72 Hours), a North Korean war movie reportedly overseen by Kim Jong Un.
The film, which shows the North capturing Seoul and flips the usual story by painting South Korea as the aggressor, sparked buzz for both its bold take and entertainment value, even though it was pulled from Pyongyang theaters less than six months after it opened.
DIFF spotlights India Pyongyang embassy reopening
DIFF isn't just about films; it's also highlighting India's decades-old connection with North Korea.
With India reopening its embassy in Pyongyang in December 2024 and screening more North Korean titles like Days and Nights of Confrontation and Boy General, the festival feels like a low-key cultural handshake as North Korea tries to revive its film industry.