Delhi festival screens North Korean '72 Sigan' depicting Seoul capture Entertainment May 05, 2026

The Delhi International Film Festival is turning heads this year with 72 Sigan (72 Hours), a North Korean war movie reportedly overseen by Kim Jong Un.

The film, which shows the North capturing Seoul and flips the usual story by painting South Korea as the aggressor, sparked buzz for both its bold take and entertainment value, even though it was pulled from Pyongyang theaters less than six months after it opened.