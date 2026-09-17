Delhi HC asks CBFC decide 'Shoorveer' in 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court has told the film board (CBFC) to decide within a week whether changes are needed for the song Shoorveer in Mirzapur: The Movie.
This comes after a petition argued that using the song during a violent scene could send the wrong message about Maharana Pratap's ideals.
Producer sought CBFC pre-release edits
The court appreciated that the producer had already approached the CBFC to bring alterations before its digital release.
Their team explained that the song is meant to heighten the film's climax and isn't about history (it's set in a world of organized crime).
The CBFC said it will make a decision soon, with another hearing scheduled for September 24, 2026.