Delhi HC asks 'Mirzapur: The Movie' makers to donate ₹50,000
The Delhi High Court asked the makers of Mirzapur: The Movie to donate ₹50,000 to the Army Welfare Fund after a petition said their use of the song Shoorveer in a fight scene created an "undesirable association" with Maharana Pratap's ideals.
The court felt linking Maharana Pratap's ideals with movie violence was "not in good taste."
Producers pull song, seek censor approval
After the complaint, producers pulled the song from the film and went to the censor board for approval on changes.
Excel Entertainment agreed to make the donation within a period of one week from today, and the court made it clear they need to produce the acknowledgement within a period of two weeks from today or the matter would be listed again only on the limited aspect of cost to be paid.
With these steps, the case was closed.