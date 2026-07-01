Delhi HC delays Khan plea over 'Kala Hiran' July 6
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court has postponed Salman Khan's plea against the film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy to July 6.
The judge pointed out that Khan's response isn't on record yet, and the film hasn't been sent for certification.
Salman says the movie is tied to his blackbuck poaching case.
Khan alleges poster uses his look
Salman's team wants to block the film, arguing a recent poster uses his look (complete with his trademark bracelet) without permission.
They say this breaks a court order protecting his image and likeness.
The filmmakers promised not to send the movie for approval before July 6, so nothing releases until then.