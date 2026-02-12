Delhi HC denies Rajpal Yadav bail: 'You didn't honor commitment'
Rajpal Yadav's latest bail plea was being heard by the Delhi High Court.
The judge told him straight up: "You have gone to jail because you didn't honor your own commitment."
Apparently, Yadav's lawyers kept changing their story about paying back M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, which didn't help his case.
This is why Yadav was sentenced to jail
Back in 2012, Yadav's film Ata Pata Laapata failed. The movie bombed and seven cheques he gave to the lender bounced. That led to a six-month jail sentence ordered in February 2026.
The court, on February 2, 2026, said Yadav was required to make payments (₹1.35 crore in each of the seven cases); two demand drafts were deposited in October 2025 but about ₹9 crore remained payable, but after missing deadlines again and again, he was finally ordered to surrender this February.
His family and friends tried to help him financially
Yadav turned himself in at Tihar Jail on February 5 and asked for bail so he could attend a family wedding.
While waiting for the next hearing, big names like Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn stepped up with financial support.
His wife Radha also thanked everyone who stood by them during this tough time.