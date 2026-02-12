Delhi HC denies Rajpal Yadav bail: 'You didn't honor commitment'

This is why Yadav was sentenced to jail

Back in 2012, Yadav's film Ata Pata Laapata failed. The movie bombed and seven cheques he gave to the lender bounced. That led to a six-month jail sentence ordered in February 2026.

The court, on February 2, 2026, said Yadav was required to make payments (₹1.35 crore in each of the seven cases); two demand drafts were deposited in October 2025 but about ₹9 crore remained payable, but after missing deadlines again and again, he was finally ordered to surrender this February.