Delhi HC issues notice to Zee Entertainment over blind access
The Delhi High Court has sent a notice to Zee Entertainment after a petition claimed that its streaming platform, ZEE5, isn't friendly for visually impaired viewers, especially when it comes to big events like the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Disability rights lawyer Rahul Bajaj pointed out that ZEE5 doesn't work with screen readers, making independent access tough.
The court has asked the government to weigh in within two weeks.
ZEE5 unlabeled buttons hinder assistive technology
Advocates say ZEE5's interface has unlabeled buttons and makes buying subscriptions tricky, which messes with assistive technology like TalkBack and VoiceOver.
The petition argues this isn't just inconvenient: it actually violates digital accessibility laws and the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.
The petitioner made it clear he's not asking for changes to FIFA broadcasts; he just wants blind users to be able to enjoy audio commentary on their own.