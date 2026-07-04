Delhi HC issues notice to Zee Entertainment over blind access

ZEE5 unlabeled buttons hinder assistive technology

Advocates say ZEE5's interface has unlabeled buttons and makes buying subscriptions tricky, which messes with assistive technology like TalkBack and VoiceOver.

The petition argues this isn't just inconvenient: it actually violates digital accessibility laws and the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The petitioner made it clear he's not asking for changes to FIFA broadcasts; he just wants blind users to be able to enjoy audio commentary on their own.