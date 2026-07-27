Delhi HC orders 'Kala Hiran' links removed after Khan claim
Delhi High Court has ordered X and YouTube to take down links to the film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy.
This happened after Salman Khan said the movie violated his personality rights, especially by referencing his blackbuck cases.
The court also called out producer Amit Jani for acting a bit bold since no previous order was passed.
Court examines teaser's misuse of Khan
The court focused on whether the film's teaser misused Khan's identity.
Khan's lawyer pointed out he was acquitted in three blackbuck cases, and the sentence in the fourth case had been stayed.
They argued the movie aimed to harm his public image.
Jani denies AI use, court unconvinced
Jani's team claimed the teaser never actually named Salman or used AI tricks, saying it was just based on public events.
Still, the court wasn't convinced and felt Jani wasn't taking legal responsibility seriously.
The bigger fight over the film is still ongoing.