Delhi HC seeks Salman's response in 'Kala Hiran' case

Khan has sought to restrain the release of Kala Hiran, claiming it is based on him.

The film's producer, Amit Jani, argued that this amounts to parallel litigation over the same proposed film and promotional material, and the alleged infringement of Khan's personality rights.

Jani pointed out that Khan was already granted an ex parte ad interim injunction in this case on December 11, 2025.

The superstar had moved a plea seeking interim injunction specifically with respect to the film.