Delhi HC seeks Salman's response in 'Kala Hiran' case
What's the story
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought actor Salman Khan's response to a plea by the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The filmmakers have asked for a stay on Khan's suit against their film, claiming that it is similar to an earlier case filed by the actor and is pending before the HC. Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued a notice to Khan on this application.
Legal battle
What is the case about?
Khan has sought to restrain the release of Kala Hiran, claiming it is based on him.
The film's producer, Amit Jani, argued that this amounts to parallel litigation over the same proposed film and promotional material, and the alleged infringement of Khan's personality rights.
Jani pointed out that Khan was already granted an ex parte ad interim injunction in this case on December 11, 2025.
The superstar had moved a plea seeking interim injunction specifically with respect to the film.
Case details
Main relief sought in Khan's suit is substantially the same
The application filed by Jani said that Khan's interim injunction application, concerning the proposed film, is still pending.
He argued that the main relief sought in Khan's suit, restraining the release and dissemination of Kala Hiran and its teasers, is substantially the same as what was sought earlier.
On July 27, a coordinate bench had ordered removal of a teaser for the film from online platforms after Khan objected to it.
Film clarification
'Kala Hiran' not ready for release, makers told court
The makers of Kala Hiran had told the court last month that their movie was not ready for release as it has not yet been certified by the censor board.
They also clarified that the film is not Khan's biopic and he cannot invoke personality rights "to erase" public events concerning the blackbuck controversy.
Actor's claim
Court said this on Khan's plea
Khan's application has accused the filmmakers of deliberately attempting to "sensationalize" the poaching case and make headlines at the cost of his goodwill and reputation.
The court had earlier said that the makers cannot exploit Khan's name, mannerisms, and other distinctive attributes for commercial gains without his authorization or disseminate content that hurts his reputation.