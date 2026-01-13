Next Article
Delhi HC says no instant relief for Bhuvan Bam in personality rights case
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court has turned down YouTuber Bhuvan Bam's request for immediate protection of his personality rights.
His lawyer argued that Bam's name, voice, image, and likeness were being used commercially without his consent, but the judge said these cases need more time to decide and can't be settled right away.
Court orders removal of unauthorized images, takes a slower approach
While the court did order that images used without Bam's consent should be taken down, it didn't give him the fast-track relief some other celebs have received before.
Unlike earlier cases with stars like Karan Johar or Salman Khan, the court is now taking a more careful look at personality rights instead of making snap decisions.