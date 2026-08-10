Delhi HC shields Tabu from AI misuse; 150 URLs disabled
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has granted an ex-parte interim injunction in favor of Bollywood actor Tabu, protecting her from the unauthorized use of her name, image, voice, photographs, and other personality attributes. The order also covers misuse through artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI, machine learning, deepfakes, and face morphing. The decision came after Tabu filed a petition alleging that her identity was being commercially exploited online through fake event-booking accounts and unauthorized merchandise.
Details
Court orders major digital platforms to remove URLs
Justice Jyoti Singh, who heard Tabu's plea, ordered major digital platforms such as Google, Meta, X, and Reddit to remove or disable access to several URLs allegedly carrying unauthorized and objectionable content related to the actor.
The court also directed certain platforms and domain service providers to disclose basic subscriber information and IP log details connected with the accounts or content.
Allegations
Tabu likely to suffer irreparable harm, says court
Tabu alleged that her identity was being commercially exploited online through fake event-booking accounts, unauthorized merchandise, fabricated statements, and AI-generated or manipulated obscene content.
The court observed that Tabu's name and stage name 'Tabu,' along with her image, voice, likeness, and other personality attributes, have acquired unique distinctiveness.
It ruled that she was likely to suffer irreparable harm if interim protection was not granted.
Legal perspective
Court's observations on commercial exploitation of personality attributes
The court noted that the unauthorized use of a famous person's name, image or other distinctive attributes for commercial purposes can amount to infringement.
It can dilute the individual's unique identity and result in unearned commercial gain by third parties, per Hindustan Times.
A significant aspect of the case was Tabu's allegation that AI-generated obscene images, videos, and GIFs were being circulated online by manipulating excerpts from her films, interviews, and public appearances.
Restraint
Injunction applies to multiple platforms, including Metaverse
The court restrained the defendants, including unidentified John Does, from using or exploiting any attribute of Tabu's personality or publicity rights without her consent.
The restraint covers her stage name 'Tabu,' real name Tabassum Jamal Hashmi, voice recordings and duplications, signatures and initials, images, photographs, and movie stills.
The injunction applies to websites, mobile applications, social media platforms and the Metaverse.
URL details
Specific URLs directed to be removed by Google, Meta, others
The court issued specific directions to major online intermediaries.
Google LLC has been directed to remove, disable, or take down 34 URLs in three sets within 36 hours of receiving the order.
Meta Platforms Inc. has been directed to remove or disable 106 URLs in three documents within the same timeframe.
X Corp., eBay Inc., and Reddit Inc. have also been directed to take down specified URLs within this period, covering over 150 identified URLs across various platforms.
Additional directions
Disclosure of information about users ordered
The court also ordered Google, Meta, X, Reddit, and GoDaddy to disclose basic subscriber information and IP log details to Tabu.
This could help the actor identify those behind the accounts and online material allegedly exploiting her identity and personality rights.
The suit concerns an Instagram account that allegedly offered bookings for Tabu's appearances.
The court's interim restraint covers such unauthorized commercial exploitation of her personality attributes.