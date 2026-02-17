Priya Kapur-Mandhira Kapur spat: HC asks them to maintain decorum

The Delhi High Court has instructed Priya Sachdev Kapur, widow of late businessman Sunjay Kapur , and his sister Mandhira Kapur Smith to avoid making any public statements against each other. The order was passed while hearing a defamation suit filed by Sachdev Kapur against Kapur Smith for allegedly making defamatory remarks about her marriage on a podcast series in late 2025.

Legal proceedings 'Conduct yourself with dignity': Delhi HC The court has also issued a summons in Sachdev Kapur's defamation suit against her sister-in-law and suggested that the parties explore mediation to resolve their dispute. Justice Mini Pushkarna, who was presiding over the case, said, "We expect you not to make any public statements against each other... Conduct yourself with dignity, this is what the court expects." The next hearing is scheduled for May 14.

Defamation claims What is the case about? The civil defamation suit arises from comments allegedly made by Kapur Smith during her appearances on the podcast InControversial, hosted by Pooja Chaudhri. Sachdev Kapur has claimed that Kapur Smith insinuated her marriage to Kapur was troubled and lacked legitimacy, which was further spread through social media posts and videos. She has sought an injunction to restrain Kapur Smith from making any such statements in the future.

Advertisement

Damages sought Sachdev Kapur seeking ₹20 crore in damages Sachdev Kapur has also claimed damages of ₹20 crore, citing "loss of reputation, mental agony, emotional distress and social humiliation." She alleges that Kapur Smith's statements were intended to provoke hatred, ridicule, and social ostracism. Senior Advocate Maninder Singh represented Sachdev Kapur and referenced some of the statements allegedly made by Kapur Smith. "A grieving widow and a seven-year-old son are subjected to such derogatory statements like that there was no bloodline present," he said.

Advertisement