Delhi High Court allows 'Dhurandhar 2' online release for now
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court has decided not to stop Dhurandhar 2 from releasing online, at least for now.
Trimurti Films had accused B62 Studios of copying rights linked to the film Tridev, but the judge felt it was too early to halt the movie's commercial run.
Court orders 'Dhurandhar 2' revenue tracking
Instead of a ban, the court told B62 Studios and others to keep detailed records of all revenue arising from Dhurandhar 2.
Both sides will try mediation starting April 22, with another hearing set for May 6.
The movie won't hit OTT platforms before mid-May while this plays out.