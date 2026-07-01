Delhi High Court bars composer Ilaiyaraaja from using 134 songs Entertainment Jul 01, 2026

The Delhi High Court has decided that composer Ilaiyaraaja still can't use or claim ownership over songs from 134 films, at least for now.

This follows a February order that blocks him from licensing or sharing these tracks, which music label Saregama says it owns after signing deals with producers between 1976 and 2001.