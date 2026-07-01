Delhi High Court bars composer Ilaiyaraaja from using 134 songs
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court has decided that composer Ilaiyaraaja still can't use or claim ownership over songs from 134 films, at least for now.
This follows a February order that blocks him from licensing or sharing these tracks, which music label Saregama says it owns after signing deals with producers between 1976 and 2001.
Saregama alleges Ilaiyaraaja streamed disputed tracks
The case covers famous soundtracks from movies like Annakkili (1976), 16 Vayathiniley (1977), and < em>Pallavi Anu Pallavi (1983).
Saregama claims Ilaiyaraaja used their music on platforms like Amazon Music and JioSaavn without permission.
While Ilaiyaraaja argues he has moral rights as the creator, the court says Saregama's rights need protecting until things are settled for good.