Delhi High Court fixes 'Dhurandhar 2' copyright trial May 8
Talks between Trimurti Films and the Dhurandhar 2 team have hit a wall, so the Delhi High Court is moving their copyright dispute to trial on May 8.
The issue? Rajiv Rai from Trimurti Films says Jio Studios and B62 Studios used the classic song Tirchi Topiwale from his film Tridev in Dhurandhar 2 without getting permission.
Trimurti Films alleges 'Dhurandhar 2' infringement
Tirchi Topiwale was remixed as Rang De Lal for Dhurandhar 2, with new vocals and lyrics, remixed by Shashwat Sachdeva.
The track pops up in the film's climax, performed by Rakesh Bedi's character alongside Ranveer Singh.
Trimurti Films claims this remix is copyright infringement since they didn't okay its use or public performance.
Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 is still playing in theaters despite all the legal back-and-forth.