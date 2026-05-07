Delhi High Court fixes 'Dhurandhar 2' copyright trial May 8

Trimurti Films alleges 'Dhurandhar 2' infringement

Tirchi Topiwale was remixed as Rang De Lal for Dhurandhar 2, with new vocals and lyrics, remixed by Shashwat Sachdeva.

The track pops up in the film's climax, performed by Rakesh Bedi's character alongside Ranveer Singh.

Trimurti Films claims this remix is copyright infringement since they didn't okay its use or public performance.

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 is still playing in theaters despite all the legal back-and-forth.