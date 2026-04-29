Delhi High Court orders Dr Reddy's to stop 'Olymviq' use
Entertainment
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has been told by the Delhi High Court to stop promoting its diabetes drug Olymviq after Novo Nordisk complained the name was too close to its own Ozempic.
The court said DRL can't use Olymviq in any communication with doctors, patients, or traders for now.
Judge faults Dr Reddy's over renaming
The judge called out DRL for not following an earlier order to switch the name from Olymviq to Olymra.
Now, DRL gets 30 days under the March 30 order to supply what's left under the old name to government hospitals and must file a fresh undertaking detailing compliance status with the court.
Novo Nordisk says keeping similar names could confuse people and blur its brand, highlighting how fierce pharmaceutical competition is getting in India right now.