Delhi High Court orders Dr Reddy's to stop 'Olymviq' use

Judge faults Dr Reddy's over renaming

The judge called out DRL for not following an earlier order to switch the name from Olymviq to Olymra.

Now, DRL gets 30 days under the March 30 order to supply what's left under the old name to government hospitals and must file a fresh undertaking detailing compliance status with the court.

Novo Nordisk says keeping similar names could confuse people and blur its brand, highlighting how fierce pharmaceutical competition is getting in India right now.