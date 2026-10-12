Delhi High Court orders platforms to remove Ranaut deepfakes image/voice
Entertainment
Big update: The Delhi High Court has told social media platforms and websites to remove any AI-generated deepfakes or fake content using Kangana Ranaut's image or voice, fast.
This comes after Kangana called out the misuse of her identity online, and the court agreed it could hurt her reputation.
Court urges government to block deepfakes
The court also asked government departments to block access to sites hosting this kind of content.
They pointed out how easy it is for fake videos and endorsements to fool people, stressing that these quick actions are needed while the case continues.