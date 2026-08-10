Delhi High Court orders removal of 150 AI-generated Tabu videos
Delhi High Court just stepped in to protect actor Tabu's identity online.
The court told Google, Meta, X, and Reddit to take down more than 150 links with AI-generated obscene or manipulated videos of her and restrained the named defendants and unidentified John Does from using, exploiting, or misappropriating Tabu's personality/publicity rights without her consent or authorisation.
Court orders data sharing, content removal
Tabu also flagged an Instagram account and unauthorized merchandise featuring her photographs.
The court ordered platforms to share user information to help track down offenders. Plus, a publisher has three days to remove a false statement wrongly attributed to her, something the judge called an "egregious act."
All these protections stay until the next hearing on December 7, 2026.