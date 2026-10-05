Delhi High Court rethinks blanket celebrity image blocking online
The Delhi High Court is rethinking its rules for protecting celebrities online.
Instead of blocking everything that uses a celebrity's image, the court now looks at each case to decide what really crosses the line, especially when it comes to satire or defamation.
This new approach tries to balance a celebrity's right to control their image with everyone else's right to free speech.
Kapoor and Oberoi test takedown limits
In 2026, Janhvi Kapoor asked the court to remove thousands of URLs across various categories of content, but only 522 were taken down for being vulgar.
Vivek Oberoi's case also questioned whether legal action was being misused for unrelated links.
Both cases show the court wants to protect celebrities from real harm but won't silence creative expression or criticism online.